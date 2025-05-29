MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released video captures a man engaging in what, police said, was an unprovoked attack at a South Florida airport.

Surveillance video captured 28-year-old Dylan McDougall throwing a punch at a Transportation Security Administration agent at Miami International Airport back in December.

He swung a few more times at the TSA officer as the officer tried to restrain him.

Moments later, video captures McDougall backing up and tripping over a cart, which allows another TSA officer to restrain him.

As he resisted, he punched that second officer in the face several times.

The attack occurred minutes after he had attacked a passenger in the terminal.

Detectives said McDougall was on a Copa Airlines flight from Panama to Canada when he allegedly hit another passenger.

The fight forced the flight to reroute to Miami, where he booked another flight to Toronto before engaging in the fight with the agents.

McDougall was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement office and on a person 65 or older.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remains locked up at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

McDougall has pleaded guilty to the charges and faces a two-year prison sentence. His next hearing is scheduled for Friday.

