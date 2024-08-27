MIAMI (WSVN) - There was concern from the public after a man was seen on video allegedly abusing a dog at his apartment in Miami.

According to the video that was posted on Instagram, the man was seen with his dog at the Miami Plaza apartment when he threw something off his balcony. The man then grabbed his dog and appeared to pin it down on the floor. It also appeared that the man struck the dog.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade Animal Services were seen gathered at 1500 Northeast Miami Place on Tuesday morning.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, lives in a nearby building and said she knows the man in the video.

“It was awful, but I’m not surprised, he’s known to be a terrible dog owner…I feel bad for the dog. I’ve seen his kid kick the dog before. He never has the dog on a leash, he doesn’t clean up after the dog so it’s not surprising at all.”

She told 7News that she was bitten by the man’s dog last year and said her emergency bill totaled $3,000.

“The dog came up to me ran full force and bit my leg… “

She also said that when she asked the owner for help, he refused.

The woman made reports to both Miami Police and Miami-Dade Animal Service.

As for the video, she said it was “very disturbing to see,” and that the dog should be taken away from him. She said she has warned building management about him.

“The dog should be taken, I feel bad for the dog, it’s probably a nice dog, just with a terrible owner,” said the woman.

Miami Police released the following statement:

As of right now we are on scene with Miami Animal Services Investigators who are currently conducting their investigation as to any wrongdoing and/or appropriate fines the owner will be facing. The dog has been checked out and cleared of any injuries or damages post an evaluation.

MDAS also released a statement, which reads as follows:

An Animal Services Investigator was dispatched to the apartment along with Police. They were greeted by the dog owner and allowed to enter the residence. Upon entering there were two dogs living in the apartment with adequate housing, food, and water. The owner explained that he was following training procedures that were provided to him by the dog’s trainer. The owner was cautioned about leaving dogs on the balcony unattended and was advised that the correction method used on the dogs was not recommended. Owner was cited for not having current vaccinations or license tags for both dogs. The owner was advised to bring both dogs to Animal Services for a complete physical examination in which he complied. Upon the physical examination performed by the Shelter Veterinarian, there were no injuries noted on either dog and both appeared in good physical health. It was also observed that the dogs’ behaviors do not indicate a negative rapport between dog and owner. It was explained, in detail, to the owner that he and the dogs would benefit from seeking other training methods that are based upon positive reinforcement.

The man has been issued citations but hasn’t been arrested.

He told 7News that he is interested in giving his side of the story but has spent most of the day at the veterinarian’s office.

A police investigation remains ongoing. They want to find and speak with the person who took the video.

If you know who that person is, contact Miami Police.

