MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captures a South Florida man moments before, police said, he opened fire on two men he thought were Palestinian but were actually Israeli, sending both victims to the hospital.

According to Miami Beach Police, Mordechai Brafman is the man seen in the security footage. Detectives said the 27-year-old fired more than a dozen shots at men he’d never met in an upscale section of the city’s Pine Tree Drive, Feb. 15.

Area residents spoke with 7News shortly after the shooting.

“Look at all the police,” said a neighbor.

“Pretty intense,” said another neighbor.

The shocking, high-profile incident unfolded along the 4800 block of Pine Tree Drive.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows a black pickup, allegedly driven by the shooter, who hadd just made a U-turn so he could fire at his targets, detectives said.

The surveillance video shows a car where, police said, the victims were riding as it approached the truck

According to the arrest form, “The defendant then exited his vehicle and remained on the driver’s side. As the victims were driving past him, the defendant shot at the victims’ vehicle seventeen (17) times, unprovoked, striking both victims.”

While the surveillance video does not record the shooting, it shows the victims speeding away, before the suspected triggerman appears to nervously pace.

Other security footage shows the victims parking nearby, panicked and with gunshot wounds, as they got out of their vehicle, ran and checked themselves for injuries.

Meanwhile, the arrest form states, “The defendant then drove to 4887 Pine Tree Drive, where he was taken into custody by responding officers.”

Brafman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

The suspect spoke with 7News back in December, as he called for peace in the wake of antisemitic vandalism at a local bagel shop.

“I’d love to see some unity and people coming together,” he said at the time.

But on the night of Feb. 15, the arrest report states, Brafman “spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two (2) Palestinians and shot and killed both.”

Neither victim was killed, investigators said, and neither was Palestinian, but Jewish men from Israel, a father and son, who suffered wounds to the arm and shoulder. They were on vacation when they came under fire.

One of the victims, Ari Rabi, spoke with 7News about his unfriendly encounter with the suspect.

“[I said], ‘Help me, help me, help me, help me,'” he said as he waved his hands.

Brafman is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

