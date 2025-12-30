MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the disturbing moments after a man committed heinous crimes in Miami Beach, according to police.

The surveillance video provided by Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, captured the desperate cries for help from a man after he was viciously attacked by someone and his fiancée running away after she was sexually battered around 5 a.m., Dec. 27.

“You heard a scream for help, two screams for help,” said Novick. “Followed by what appeared to be a naked woman exiting my neighbor’s property.”

Police say Novick’s security system captured the man they believe was responsible for committing the cruel acts.

“It was a heinous crime, very disturbing,” said Novick.

According to authorities, that man was identified as 28-year-old Alix Innocent, who was later taken into custody.

It began that morning when, police say, a woman was walking home from a club with her fiancé near the 900 block of Ocean Drive when they were attacked by Innocent.

“Her fiancé was knocked out, left in a pool of blood, and she was forced to a nearby location, where she was sexually battered against her will,” said Miami Beach Police officer Christopher Bess.

Police say another camera captured Innocent forcing the victim into a building at 918 Ocean Drive.

The victim is heard saying “you’re going to kill me,” according to the arrest report. The man responded: “I’m not. Shut up! You’re going to listen, right?”

The victim then told police he forced her to go to the building’s rooftop and threatening to shoot her if she didn’t perform sex acts.

According to the report, the victim bit the man’s penis before running away.

That’s when, according to police, surveillance video captured Innocent leaving the building with an apparent limp while trying to track her down.

“I can confirm that that is our suspect. He tried to follow her and he was apprehended the next day,” said Bess.

Innocent remains behind bars with no bond after appearing before a judge, Monday.

“There’s probable cause for armed sexual battery. Count two, there’s probable cause for kidnapping. Both counts, no bond,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Investigators say they managed to identify Innocent after he had posted an Instagram story bragging about knocking a man out on Ocean Drive.

“Our subject bragged about this on his Instagram stories,” said Bess.

Authorities say Innocent was wearing the same outfit he had on in the surveillance footage and had a backpack filled with marijuana and mushrooms when he was taken into custody.

Officials say Innocent was out on probation and had an active warrant in Broward County.

