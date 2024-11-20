MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the man, police say, is the ‘ringleader’ behind a luxury car theft operation across Miami and Miami Beach hotels.

Twenty-six-year-old Zakria Khan was arrested back in August in connection with a nearly $2 million alleged criminal enterprise.

According to Miami Police, Khan boosted multiple ritzy rides from hotels like Miami Beach’s historic Eden Roc.

“The theft of vehicles, of high-end vehicles — Bentleys, Rolls-Royce and vehicles of that nature — he re-titles them. he sends them over to other countries,” said Miami Police Sgt. Oscar Baquedano in bond court.

Dash camera video and still photos show Khan wheeling and dealing with the luxury cars that he would use to operate his crime ring.

Police said he would zip around various cities, from Miami to Miami Beach and elsewhere, to steal ritzy rides while using a tow service to transport the vehicles.

The footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows a Rolls Royce and Ferrari that was taken to a storage facility in Hollywood by Khan, according to police.

The arrest report states, “This method of stealing cars has been a new trend where valet companies are being victimized, and subjects are stealing keys directly from the valet boxes and returning back (a) short time after to take the vehicle.”

“Basically he’s one of the ringleaders of the operation down here,” said Baquedano.

Photos capture Khan behind the wheel of luxury cars such as a Range Rover and Ferrari, which police said, were stolen as well.

“He’s been involved in a lot of fraud,” said Baquedano.

Police made the case to a bond court judge over the summer after Khan was arrested at Miami International Airport, moments after arriving on a flight from New York.

Even though he was labeled a flight risk in court, the City of Miami and Miami Beach Police said he had booked a ticket to Central America just before he was arrested for grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and other charges.

Khan has since bonded out of jail.

He still faces felony charges and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 2025.

