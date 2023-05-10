HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian steps away from a gas station in Hialeah and kept on going.

Surveillance video captured the moment a blue Honda Accord sped toward the victim as he was crossing the intersection of West 12th Avenue and West Okeechobee Road, near a Marathon gas station, at around 1:35 a.m., April 30.

According to Hialeah Police, the driver slammed into 44-year-old Randell Lobo and sped away.

The security footage showed it was raining at the time of the overnight crash.

Detectives said the Honda Accord could be a model between 2018 and 2023 and likely has front passenger side damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

