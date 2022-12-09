MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Flamingos were spotted hitting the diamond at a baseball field in Miami Springs, drawing concerns among residents who said the unusual sight is not isolated.

Video shared by the Miami Springs Historical Society and Museum captured the statuesque birds strolling near home plate earlier this week.

The sighting is typically rare for people who live in the area.

“We’ve never had flamingos in Miami Springs before,” said area resident Ken Wilde. “I’ve been here over 70 years, and I’ve never seen them here before.”

But Wilde said there have been several sightings within the last few days. He believes the birds are coming from Hialeah Park, which is located about a mile and a half away.

“Another friend texted me and said there are two live flamingos in Miami Springs near her house,” said Wilde. “She told me where it was, so I walked home real quick and drove over, and sure enough, they were still there.”

Wilde said neighbors also spotted two dead flamingos nearby.

Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill explained why he thinks the birds could be popping up where they typically haven’t before.

“For me, to see these flamingos going to these different areas, my best guess is something is disturbing their routine,” he said. “My understanding is there’s some construction, there’s development going on around there, and these animals are very sensitive to that type of thing.”

A representative from Hialeah Park said he had no idea this was happening. He said officials with the racetrack consider this an urgent matter and are looking into it.

Some Miami Springs residents believe the flamingos could be attracted to the conditions around a calcium carbonate residual site located right next to the baseball fields seen in the video.

Their hope is that something is done soon.

“I would suggest they clip their wings, so they can’t leave there anymore, because it’s giving them a death sentence,” said Wilde. “If they leave the racetrack where they’re being fed every day and have to fend on their own, I’m afraid they’re not going to survive.”

Officials advise anyone who runs into the flamingos to refrain from approaching and contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.