EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Heart-stopping video captured the moments a Florida Highway Patrol trooper rushed to save a 1-year-old girl who had been choking on the side of Interstate 95 near El Portal in Miami-Dade County.

The dashcam footage showed FHP Trooper Mathieu as he responded to a call about the victim, Oct. 16.

The toddler was unconscious by the time Mathieu arrived.

The child’s family and a good Samaritan, who had an anti-choking device, had pulled over to the side of the highway to get her help.

The trooper jumped into action, performing a series of back blows, until the girl regained consciousness.

Paramedics later transported the toddler to a nearby hospital. Family members joined her in the back of the ambulance.

It remains unclear how long the girl was unresponsive.

