MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive ended with a driver managing to get stuck on a stairway in Brickell.

Video posted to social media shows the driver revving the engine as they tried to break free.

The incident occurred near Brickell Avenue and Southeast Ninth Street.

Authorities arrived shortly to check the driver out.

No injuries were reported.

