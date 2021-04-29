Video shows driver smashing into NW Miami-Dade used car lot before fleeing

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras at a South Florida used car lot captured the moment a hit-and-run driver smashed into its gate while trying to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Only in Dade shared the video of the crash, which happened at Nefesh Sale Corp., along Northwest 73rd Street and 27th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 5:45 p.m., Thursday.

The security footage shows an SUV cutting off the car as it pulled out of the dealership, causing the driver of the vehicle to veer off the road, then hit the gate and several other parked cars.

The driver then backed up and sped off.

The impact of the crash knocked down part of the fence and caused extensive damage to the front end of several cars.

In total, four vehicles were damaged. Thankfully, no one on the lot was injured.

The owner says he’s out between $7,000 to $8,000 in damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

