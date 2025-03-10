SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he said his Uber Eats delivery driver stole a chair off his front porch after dropping off some food.

Samir Zahaf said the alleged theft occurred on March 2 at his home in the area of Southwest 139th Street and 92nd Avenue.

Zahaf said the man dropped off his son’s food order in the early morning hours and was intrigued by the chair.

“At the beginning, when he was delivering the food, he showed interest in the chair. He picked it up the chair, he looked at it,” he said.

Following the standard procedure of taking the delivered photo, the man walks away but returns minutes later.

Surveillance footage shows the man looking carefully into the front window of the home before grabbing the chair and taking off to his car.

“The driver decided to come back and just pick up one of the patio chairs, just took it home,” said Zahaf.

After Zahaf realized what had occurred, he saw the video and contacted Uber Eats for help.

But Zahaf said he was stunned at how the delivery app responded.

“If you don’t act up to the responsibility, we going to take this to 7News. They told us ‘We will do everything to help’ recover our item, however when we went back a few days later to see the status of our claim, they blocked us.” he said.

He said his son’s account was blocked, preventing them from complaining or inquiring about the missing chair.

Still, Zahaf said this is more than a stolen chair, it’s about preventing the chair thief from stealing more items that are not his.

“It’s about Uber Eats, their employees and Uber Eats not taking responsibility for the employee’s actions. Today he did this. If I keep quiet about it, it will encourage him to do even more in the future and that’s why we are not going to let it go,” he said.

7News reached out to Uber. The company said they are currently looking into the matter, including the sudden block on the app.

