COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bandit has struck an apartment complex in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood and got away with residents’ mail, in the process leaving behind something valuable for police.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, residents at the Villaggio in the Grove said they are scared, because earlier in the day, a masked man came into the building.

Even though the Villaggio has a secure door with a call system on it, the crook was somehow able to get in. Moments later, residents said, the man broke into mailboxes.

Surveillance video captured the subject walking from the elevator straight to the mailboxes and filling up a backpack with mail.

“The guy came from – it looks like he came from the garage,” said a woman who lives in the building,

The woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera in fear of retaliation, has called the Villaggio home for four years. Now this theft adds to her security scares within the building.

“We have problems with the door sometimes, and it’s always problems,” she said. “We have, like, the gate on the side of the building that they can open from the back.”

The man captured on surveillance video looks awfully familiar to some of the residents.

“This guy has been seen in the building already a few times,” said the woman with spoke with 7News.

“It’s not the first time that this happens. Like, a month ago, it happened again,” said another neighbor.

The other neighbor, who also doesn’t want to say her name or show her face, said someone stole items from the pouch of a motorcycle in the garage about a month ago.

“I don’t know if it is the same people,” she said.

Regardless of whether or not the same subject was behind both incidents, residents said, they want to see something done to improve safety and security in the building.

“They did that, like, in the daylight with a glass window, and nobody’s doing anything, so they can start to open our apartments,” said one of the residents. “We don’t feel safe in there.”

The most recent break-in happened at around noon in Wednesday.

Miami Police have been at the property monitoring the building and speaking with management.

The Villaggio’s management didn’t immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment about what is being done to keep people safe.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.