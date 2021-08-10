NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new view of a terrifying two-car crash that left an assisted living facility badly damaged.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact near Northwest 15th Avenue and 101st Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

One of the cars was sent flying into the assisted living facility. That car ended up in the garage and burst into flames.

All of the residents in the facility were safely evacuated.

Two people in that car were taken to the hospital, and another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.