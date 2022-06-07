MIAMI (WSVN) - New video shows a crash and chaotic situation in South Florida where police made a startling discovery while looking inside the abandoned SUV in Miami.

The crash started with an attempted traffic stop by police. The people inside the car just took off, hit a woman and kept on going.

Video shows an SUV traveling very fast north on Seventh Avenue and crashing through a fence and knocking a pillar off from a home near the intersection of Northwest 47th Avenue before stopping.

Three people are seen getting out of the vehicle and running away. One of them came back to the vehicle before running off.

Miami Police got to the vehicle and found four firearms inside. They eventually caught up to the three suspects.

“I wasn’t here when it happened,” said Kurheidisha Rashid, a neighbor. “My wife called me. I was in a class, and because it was an Escalade, same color of mine, same everything, and so when I came back down about an hour or so ago, and I couldn’t get in.”

It took Rashid a while to get back home because police blocked off the area as they were continuing to investigate the crash and vehicle.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

The condition of the woman who was hit remains unclear.

