MIAMI (WSVN) - A car allegedly driven by an elderly woman was captured backing into a storefront and later driving away knocking over a street sign in Miami.

On Tuesday, surveillance video captured a car crashing into a storefront while backing out of a parking spot and later driving off running over a curb onto the street. As the driver was driving over the curb, it ran over a street side knocking it down.

Video from inside the store shows the car breaking through the front door and glass, knocking over merchandise.

According to the storefront owners, who were next door at the time of the incident, an elderly woman was driving the car and is OK.

The store was closed due to the damages.

No other injuries were reported.

