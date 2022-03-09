MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A property manager in Miami Beach hopes surveillance video will help police find the man who, he said, broke into a home and took off with a boxed pool heater.

The security footage shows the subject from two angles as he used a wheelbarrow to steal the brand-new pool heater from the backyard of a home in the Biscayne Point neighborhood, just before 10 p.m., March 2.

“Placed on a concrete pad and the heater was on top of it,” said property manager Nadav Dvir.

Dvir said the heater was going to be installed last weekend.

“Four days after we got it, they just called me that morning, [the residents told me] I have to come see it, and then I came here and saw it’s not here,” he said.

Dvir said he reviewed the surveillance video, and that’s when he saw the theft.

“I looked at the cameras, I saw that someone broke in, and then he just took 450 pounds by himself,” he said.

Dvir asked not to give out the actual address of the home.

Upon further review of the security footage, the property manager said he saw the subject conducting a dry run of the theft on Tuesday.

“You see someone at 8:30 p.m. running back and forth from that side like he knows that there are cameras there, even though it’s fenced,” he said.

Dvir said he is out a pool heater, a month of work and the money spent.

He said the pool heater cost $4,950.

“I spent it for nothing,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

