HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are searching for a mail thief who, they said, targeted a business complex in Hialeah.

Surveillance footage captured the burglar as he pulled up to the complex, located along the 8300 block of Northwest 24th Avenue, in a Dodge Challenger, early Wednesday morning.

Within seconds, the subject is seen using what seems to be a master key to break into multiple mailboxes, one after the other.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the thief.

A nearby business owner said this isn’t the first time a mail thief has struck the area. A similar incident happened back in March.

