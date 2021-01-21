Video shows bulldozer theft at NW Miami-Dade construction company

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video in the hopes of catching the thieves who stole a bulldozer from a construction company in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the perpetrators targeted the business, located near Northwest 36th Avenue and 76th Street, on Nov. 17.

The footage, released Thursday, shows a man wearing a construction vest driving the heavy equipment through a fence.

The subjects then loaded the bulldozer onto a trailer that was hauled away by a white pickup truck.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

