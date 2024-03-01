MIAMI (WSVN) - A dog is on the mend after he was the victim of a vicious attack at an apartment complex in Miami, and now the beloved pet’s owner is speaking out.

The cellphone video is hard to watch. It shows a dog making a beeline across the grass in the parking lot of an apartment complex and repeatedly biting Tico, a white schnauzer, Feb. 16.

The mother of Tico’s owner, Ernesto, is seen trying to yank the pet away from the bigger dog, who refused to let go.

At one point during the attack, Ernesto’s mother fell, hurting her knee and elbow. After she got back up, she began to strike the larger dog with a traffic cone in an attempt to get the animal off Tico, to no avail.

Fortunately, Tico survived the ordeal.

Ernesto said he brought Tico to South Florida from Puerto Rico four years ago, adding the canine had undergone two surgeries since the mauling.

Tico is now missing most of his skin and has received 40 stitches.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Ernesto said this has been a traumatic experience for the whole family.

“We can’t sleep all the time with that. Imagine that this dog almost killed our dog,” she said.

Ernesto said he doesn’t know when Tico’s bandages will be able to come off. He’s been having to take his dog to the veterinarian at least three times a week for checkups and bandage changes.

Thursday night, a spokesperson with Miami-Dade Animal Services issued the following statement:

On Feb. 16, 2024, a dangerous dog investigation was initiated by a witness to the attack, who was not the owner of the dog that was attacked. The witness alleges an American Bulldog mix attacked a Schnauzer dog. Miami-Dade County Animal Services reached out to the Schnauzer owner and provided the required documents, which are currently pending their submittal.



The owner of the victim dog has a two-week period to submit their affidavit along with any supporting documentation, such as police reports, veterinary records, and pictures. Upon receipt of this documentation, Animal Services will proceed to provide the owner of the attacking dog with an affidavit, affording them a similar two-week timeframe for completion. Following the collection of evidence from both parties, Animal Services will assess any potential violations and designate the dog accordingly. If any violations are established, the owner of the attacking dog may face citations in relation to the incident.



It’s important to understand that the dangerous dog investigation process is conducted consistently, whether the incident involves attacks on humans or other domestic animals. The determination of a dog as aggressive or dangerous, as well as any ensuing citations, hinges on various factors carefully considered during the investigation.

Ernesto said the other dog’s owner has been paying for all of Tico’s vet bills.

