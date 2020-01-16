Video shows Brightline train striking Mini Cooper in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is lucky to be alive after their car was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach.

The crash was caught on video as the Mini Cooper tried to make it across the tracks in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and West Dixie Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene after the crash.

Extensive damage was visible to the front-end of the car.

Miraculously, there were no injuries.

