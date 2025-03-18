MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man is recounting the terrifying moment his Mercedes G-Wagon was ripped off from the driveway of his home by armed thieves.

The man, who does not want to be identified for security reasons, said the theft occurred on March 5 in his quiet and safe neighborhood.

“A car pulls up in the evening and a guy in a hoodie from the back, he jumps out really, really quickly. Next thing you know my car’s gone,” he said.

Security footage, provided by the homeowner, shows the heist taking about a minute.

“These guys weren’t playing games,” he said. “It’s terrifying. It’s damn terrifying.”

He added the men behind the steal were heavily armed.

“With heavy ammo, these guys could’ve put a bunch of bullet holes through my body, and my kids wouldn’t have a father,” said the victim.

According to police, guns and lots of ammo were said to be in the possession of the men tied to the theft.

One day later, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale Police arrested three people in the area of Southwest 18th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The men were inside the victim’s car.

According to the arrest report, “Miami Beach Police had identified a 2021 white BMW…as being involved in this incident.”

The three suspects were identified as Darrin Green, Reginald Buchanan and Demone Francis.

In the middle of their arrest, Miami Beach Police sources tell 7News, the men tossed a Glock semi-automatic handgun with a .33-round extended magazine from the car. Officials were able to recover it.

Fort Lauderdale Police said another pistol was spotted in the car.

The arrest report reads: “This gun was in no way securely encased and was readily accessible to the front seat passenger.”

So far, the three face charges ranging from weapons offenses to drug possession to having “several outstanding warrants out of Palm Beach County and Broward County.”

The victim said he is thankful to have survived that terrifying experience.

“Thank God that myself or my wife or my kids weren’t outside. These guys were heavily armed,” he said. “God forbid this situation would’ve escalated. You would’ve had a different story to report on.”

7News is told the suspects could soon face charges in Miami-Dade County as well.

All three remain behind bars at the Broward County jail.

