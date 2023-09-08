NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Things took a frightening turn for a woman who said she was trying to avoid a dangerous driver on a Northwest Miami-Dade roadway when he suddenly pulled up alongside her.

Cellphone video shows the motorist in question as he threw pennies at Nicole’s Honda SUV, Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Nicole said the irate driver searched his front seat for something to throw, and he kept coming up with fists full of metal.

“Every time he kept on going down, I was so worried about what he was going to pull out,” she said. “Honestly, I am just so glad it wasn’t a gun.”

Nicole’s SUV has the chips and dents as a reminder of the wild road rage incident.

“One, two, three, four,” said Nicole as she counted the dents and dings to her vehicle. “Definitely, this was a classic sign of road rage.”

Nicole, 22 said the encounter began as she was leaving her work as a volunteer. She was driving along Northwest 27th Avenue when she saw a Ford rushing up from the rear.

Nicole said she tried to get out of the way.

“I went to the left, he also went to the left. Then I went to the middle again, he also went to the middle,” she said.

The driver of the Ford eventually passed her, but Nicole said he then kicked it into reverse, and that’s when things got ugly.

As they were stopped at a red light., the man grabbed fists full of coins and threw them at her SUV while yelling nasty words.

Nicole said her smartphone was right next to her.

“So I pulled it out, and I just started recording,” she said.

Nicole kept recording, and the driver of the Ford kept throwing coins. At one point, he is seen giving her the middle finger.

When the light turned green, he took off, giving Nicole a good shot of his license plate.

The cellphone video is now in the hands of Miami-Dade Police.

“It was just a misunderstanding; I guess he thought I was cutting him off,” said Nicole.

Despite having her SUV peppered with pennies, Nicole kept her cool, aware that the wrong move could have made things worse.

“And especially in Miami. There’s lots of different people, lots of different cultures colliding,” she said. “It’s just important to remember to keep your composure, even if someone does upset you, so that’s why I think it’s important to share the story.”

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of driver of the Ford, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.