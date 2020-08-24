Video shows Amazon driver hitting Miami Beach condo resident over mask argument

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A resident at a Miami Beach condominium is demanding accountability weeks after, he said, he was struck by an Amazon delivery driver he had confronted for not wearing a face mask.

Surveillance video captured the tense exchange between 73-year-old Ray Breslin and the Amazon employee in the lobby of the Mantell Plaza, located along 24th Street, Aug. 4.

“I was mortified,” said Breslin.

Breslin, who owns several units at the Mantell, said it started as a normal delivery, only he noticed the driver who was trying to enter the building was not wearing a face covering.

“I open the door, I said, ‘Excuse me, you have to have a mask on,'” said Breslin. “He said, ‘I’m just delivering.’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter. You wanna come in? You have to have a mask on.'”

It was then that the situation became frightening for the longtime resident.

“All of a sudden, he just puts his foot at the door like that. He’s not gonna let me close the door,” he said.

Breslin said there was no way he was going to let the driver in without a mask.

“I pushed his foot out of the way and closed the door,” he said.

Breslin said, the driver headed back to his vehicle.

“Then he came back with a mask on, and I thought, ‘OK, not so bad,'” he said, “and I open the door, and I let them in. No conversation.”

An Amazon delivery driver is seen striking a 73-year-old man in Miami Beach August 4. This came after the man refused to allow the driver into a condo lobby because he wasn’t initially wearing a mask. After putting one on and entering the building this happened. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/NoapThHjTB — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2020

Breslin said the driver followed him into the lobby. When both men were standing near a maintenance closet, that’s when the situation turned physical.

“He brings his phone up like that and smashes me in the face,” he said.

Nearly three weeks later, Breslin said he’s OK but still shaken up.

The victim called police and filed a report, which described the driver’s actions as a battery.

However, detectives have yet to identify the driver.

Breslin said he just wanted the driver to follow city and county mandated mask rules.

“It’s a law,” he said.

When asked if he said anything derogatory to the driver, Breslin replied, “No.”

Breslin’s attorney, Michael Grieco, said anytime anyone over the age of 65 is struck like his client was, it’s a felony.

“The camera doesn’t lie. This is a felony battery,” said Grieco.

The attorney said he’s outraged for his client.

“The fact that an Amazon driver, or any delivery driver, would contemplate getting violent with somebody in a situation like that is beyond me,” he said.

Amazon reached out to Breslin in an email. A spokesperson apologized and said the company is investigating.

“That man should not have a job for any company, let alone a company like Amazon,” said Breslin.

If you have any information on the delivery driver in this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

