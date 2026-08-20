MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s not everyday that one sees an alligator walking through a street in South Florida.

Residents in Miami Lakes spotted a gator taking a stroll along Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami Lakes on Wednesday morning.

Video posted to social media shows drivers passing by the gator and snapping photos of it.

One driver tried backing up their tow truck against the gator to nudge it off the road, but the gator wasn’t going anywhere.

It’s unclear what ultimately happened to the alligator after being seen on the street.

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