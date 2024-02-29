CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing video that leaked online appears to depict members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of Miami engaging in a troubling act of hazing within their fraternity house.

The video, which has garnered attention on social media, shows one student crouching inside a trash can while others surrounding him chug large amounts of milk.

They then proceed to spit and vomit onto the student in the trash can, leaving a disgusting mix of milk and vomit running down his back.

In response to the circulating video, the University of Miami issued the following statement to 7News:

“The University of Miami has received multiple reports related to alleged conduct violations by one of our fraternity chapters. We are aware of videos being circulated but can only confirm the authenticity of one video. A full investigation is underway. ”

The unidentified student in the video appears to be unaware of being filmed, surrounded by other fraternity members. The person capturing the footage seems to be located in a nearby apartment rather than within the fraternity.

However, it’s not all fun and games. The incident may have legal consequences beyond university disciplinary actions.

Under the Florida Anti-Hazing Law, also known as the Chad Meredith Act, hazing is considered a felony if it recklessly or intentionally endangers the mental or physical health or safety of a student.

This law was enacted in 2005 following the tragic death of University of Miami student Chad Meredith, who drowned in Lake Osceola after hours of drinking with two Kappa Sigma students.

This alleged hazing incident follows the closure of UM’s Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter in 2022. The closure resulted from a leaked video showing members of the fraternity chanting disturbing remarks about raping and murdering women.

When asked to comment on the alleged hazing, members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity asked a 7News crew to leave their property. Several of them told 7News reporter Michael Hudak that they had no idea what he was talking about.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.