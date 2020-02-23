Video shows 3 women ripping out pricey greenery from North Miami nightclub

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami nightclub owner is speaking out and demanding answers days after, he said, three women ripped off expensive fake grass decorating the front of his business.

The owner of Da Cave Bar and Lounge, who asked not be identified, said Tuesday night’s theft goes beyond an act of vandalism.

“It’s more than grass. It’s just the principle,” he said. “I mean, why would you want to steal fake grass?”

The club owner said the incident took place just a week before its grand opening.

“I was shocked,” he said.

Surveillance video showed the trip snatching the greenery from the business, located near the intersection of Opa-Locka Boulevard and U.S. 441, at around 11 p.m.

“It’s actually an expensive, hot commodity kind of item right now, and a lot of people are using it for party rentals, decorative and whatnot,” said the club owner.

The stolen items are worth more than $3,000, the club owner said.

“Each sheet is a one-by-one sheet and range from $10 to $20 a sheet,” he said.

The club owner said he’s spent months saving up and preparing for the big day, and it’s disheartening for crooks to literally tear down parts of his dream.

“I built this with my bare hands, so it goes deeper than that,” he said.

For now, the club owner said, he’ll continue working toward fulfilling his goal, even though this loss is a major setback.

“Now I have to repurchase the grass and hire someone to actually reinstall the grass, and it’s just basically something that, to me, it’s stupid,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

