Video shows 3 vandalizing Brickell bar; owner offering $1,500 reward

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a popular bar in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood is offering a cash reward for information on the three people who were caught on surveillance video breaking into and vandalizing his business.

Crisp security footage shows the trio appearing to take down decorations inside Barsecco Restaurant and Lounge, located along the 1400 block of South Miami Avenue, just after 1 a.m., May 1.

“They were probably very drunk, and they vandalized the place,” said Barsecco owner Jose Vazquez.

The vandals made their way inside the bar after ducking under the rope at the entrance.

The video shows the trio making themselves at home as they hung out in the patio area.

One of the men involved appeared to take a nap while the other two subjects ransacked the interior.

“They stole some bottles at the bar, expensive bottles that we had there,” said Vazquez.

The bar’s owner said they also destroyed plants and took off with decorations.

“I think the worst offense was, they took our sign that we had over the DJ booth, ‘No music, no life,'” he said.

Vazquez said that custom-made sign cost close to $2,000. It’s a hefty bill during a difficult time, as the restaurant industry in South Florida continues to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean, we count our pennies to be able to reopen, and then they come and vandalize the restaurant. That’s just very bad,” said Vazquez.

Vazquez is offering a reward to anyone who can identify the culprits.

“[I’m offering] $1,500 for whoever delivers the names of the perpetrators,” he said.

Vazquez has filed a police report, but he said he won’t press charges if the vandals return the custom sign without any damage.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.