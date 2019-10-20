Video shows 2 vandalizing Halloween decorations at Cutler Bay home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay homeowner is demanding accountability days after, she said, two vandals damaged her Halloween decorations — twice in the same night — and their shenanigans were caught on camera.

Yamira Pfeiffer said she’s fed up after, she said, her home along Southwest 204th Lane was singled out by the perpetrators, Thursday night.

“I’m mad, I’m upset,” she said. “This is intentional vandalism, and just to our house.”

Surveillance video shows the brazen tricksters were not scared of Pfeiffer’s multiple ghostly skeletons and tombstones placed along the landscaping at her home.

The footage shows the duo were not even spooked by a blow-up angry grim reaper with a jack-o’-lantern’s head.

One of the subjects is even seen using a piece of the family’s blow-up decor as a tackling dummy.

Pfeiffer said the vandals were not content with wreaking havoc once.

“Our property had been vandalized, not once, but twice in the same night,” she said.

And for the frustrated homeowner, twice the tomfoolery makes for double the displeasure.

“I noticed, [when] they came back for the second time, they were watching my son when he was out here. They were watching the house,” she said.

Pfeiffer said she’s particularly peeved because of her young son’s affinity for the upcoming holiday.

“My son loves Halloween. He saves his money, he buys the blow-ups,” she said.

Pfeiffer has since called police. She said she has her security cameras cued up and is staying vigilant for the sneaky and destructive pair that tried to ruin her family’s Halloween well before Oct. 31.

Now she has a message for them.

“Destroy your own property. It’s disrespectful, and it says a lot about you and your family.”

Pfeiffer said the vandals have been identified, but police have not yet pressed charges.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

