DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the chilling moments when two unleashed dogs attacked a man in a wheelchair in a Florida City neighborhood, sending him to the hospital.

Wednesday’s incident along the 500 block of Northwest 11th Street was so violent and gory, 7News blurred out part of the footage.

Still images showed the victim in the immediate aftermath. He suffered severe injuries to his right arm and other parts of his body.

“That’s real scary. Dog’s mouth full of blood, so I don’t know what’s taking place,” said an area resident.

According to Florida City Police, the victim was passing by a home when the pair of vicious dogs got loose from behind the home’s gate and came with fury.

The canines easily brought the man to the ground, biting continuously and shaking his arm like a chew toy. The ferocious animals maintained a strong grip on the wounded victim, undeterred by witnesses who honked their car horns.

Those motorists tried their best to stop the mauling, but they didn’t want to also be hurt by the four-legged attackers.

“I don’t like them pit bulls,” said a witness who identified herself as Ms. Jones.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units eventually responded to the scene. Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson South Trauma.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services also responded and seized both dogs.

The ordeal was over, but bloodstains marked the spot where horror struck for a defenseless man.

MDAS officials said the dogs may have to be euthanized if they are deemed a threat to the community.

