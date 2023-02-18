SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people who were caught on surveillance video stealing a personal watercraft from a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The security footage captured the subjects as they cut a lock open to reach the personal watercraft at the victim’s residence along the 16000 block of Southwest 152nd Avenue, early Thursday morning.

After they broke the lock, the duo pulled the watercraft out and took off.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

