NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is reeling after two thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing a boat, and now he’s asking for the vessel’s return, “no questions asked.”

Jonathan Gomez spoke with 7News on Thursday about the overnight theft at his business in Northeast Miami-Dade.

“It was parked here, and the back tires were tied to this post here,” Gomez said.

The theft happened Saturday, just before 1 a.m., at 19400 West Dixie Highway.

“Friday, it was there when I left work. I had to go do work in Port St. Lucie, unfortunately,” Gomez said. “Came back Sunday night to move it to my friend’s house, and I noticed it was gone.”

In the video, the two crooks were seen driving up to where the 14-foot boat was parked. Moments later, they are seen hooking up the vessel to an SUV.

Gomez said the boat was locked up, but the duo were still able to get away with it.

“It doesn’t make me feel good,” Gomez said. “I worked pretty hard for the boat, and it’s paid off.”

Gomez turned to 7News for help.

“They can run, but they can’t hide,” he said. “They forgot that camera is right up top.”

Gomez hopes that the images of the thieves will get his boat back.

“Not the value, it’s just the kind of boat,” he said. “It’s a Boston whaler, man. Unsinkable, hard to find.”

Even though Gomez has filed a police report , he said he’ll look the other way if the boat is simply returned.

“They can get the boat back here with no questions asked, or anywhere. I won’t press charges,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.