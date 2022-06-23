MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying two men who were caught on camera illegally dumping trash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police tweeted video on Wednesday that shows the duo offloading items from a pickup truck near Northwest 26th Avenue and 13th Street.

Police did not provide a date for the incident.

Investigators believe the subjects have committed the same illicit activity in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.