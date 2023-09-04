MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic takeover in Miami set fire to the streets.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured two drivers doing donuts near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, Saturday night.

The motorists created a ring of fire on the road before they took off, forcing traffic in the area to come to a standstill.

Several City of Miami Police units rushed to the intersection, but as of Sunday night, it’s unclear if there were any arrests.

