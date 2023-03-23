MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new clue for police has been released showing a violent dog attack on a boy who was walking home from school with his siblings. Now, his mother wants that dog’s owner to come forward.

“It wasn’t even a split second and the dog took my child and just shaking him,” said Kiara Brown.

It’s been more than a week since Brown’s 10-year-old son’s brutal dog attack, and he says his wounds are still painful.

“It’s starting to hurt a little right now,” said Brown’s son, Nehemiah Comer.

7News obtained the disturbing and hard to watch March 14 video, which shows Comer and his siblings walking home from school near Northwest 105th and Second Avenue in Miami Shores when the dog, that was on a leash, lunged at his sister.

That’s when Comer jumped in the way, to protect her.

“It could have went for his neck,” said Browan. “That’s how far the dog jumped up, and instead because my son moved a certain way and had to get his sister out of the way, that’s how the dog was able to get the arm.”

With injuries to his arms and hand, Comer was then rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan. He has since been released.

His mother said after watching the video, she doesn’t blame the dog’s owner for the attack but says he could’ve done more after the fact.

“He’s not giving me that chance,” she said. “He’s not giving me the opportunity to understand his side, but instead he’s allowing me to wait and let it fester in me for me to be angry.”

