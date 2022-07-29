MIAMI (WSVN) - New video has been released by authorities of two men who they suspect robbed a letter carrier in Miami.

The surveillance video was released by law enforcement with the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, as they are hoping to receive any tips on the duo that will lead to an arrest.

“This was an armed robbery, very egregious crime against a federal employee,” said United States Postal Inspector Ivan Rameriz.

The two men robbed a female mail carrier at gunpoint Thursday.

“They demanded her key, she turned over her key and they fled eastbound,” said Ramirez.

Authorities said the men had preyed on the postal worker as she was standing in the building’s garage off Southwest Second Street, as they stole the master keys to the building’s mailboxes. They are said to have fled the scene wearing all black and hoodies.

On Friday, USPS inspectors were seen leaving reward flyers on vehicles throughout the area where the ambush took place. They hope that any information will help lead to an arrest.

“The idea behind stealing the key is that they can come at a later date, possibly the very same panel box and steal the mail that’s in there,” said Rameriz. “Now what comes in the mail? Personal information, perhaps credit cards, maybe some benefits, government benefits– what have you. The Postal Service’s going to do its diligence and re-key these panels as soon as possible.”

The mail carrier was shaken up but did not suffer any physical injuries.

Authorities are working to re-key the mailboxes.

Authorities told 7News the men will face serious charges when caught.

“These are federal crimes. Make no mistake, these folks will be facing federal crime, federal statues, federal penalties,” said Ramirez.

USPS is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the two masked men. Call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 if you saw anything.

