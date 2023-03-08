NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam and surveillance video has been released providing a new view of the chaos after a car hit a family outside a restaurant.

First responders are seen in the video helping a little girl injured after the impact, Feb. 21.

It’s hard to watch. These are the horrifying moments that followed a freak accident when a woman and her two children were struck by an unoccupied SUV moving in reverse.

A young girl was the most seriously injured of the three. Thankfully, her injuries aren’t life threatening, according to police.

But in body camera footage you can see and hear just how frantic and tense it was during the aftermath.

Mother (speaking about injured son): “Are you gonna check on him too?”

Medic: “Yes, we will.”

Mother: “OK.”

Seconds after the family was hit and that little girl was momentarily pinned against a business on Northeast Sixth Avenue, they were whisked into a restaurant to get help.

The injured girl was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Police, whose station sits a couple of blocks to the east.

An officer’s point of view shows the person who was driving the SUV before leaving it unattended on Northeast Sixth before it rolled backwards.

He told police he left it to get some food inside the restaurant and believed it was in park.

Officer: “You were not in the vehicle when it happened?”

Driver: “No.”

7News that night was first on scene and took video of the man being ticketed.

Investigators have since revealed he was given several citations for leaving a running vehicle unattended and insurance, registration and equipment violations.

The children and their mother were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The little girl was flown there by air rescue and the others arrived via ambulance.

As of Tuesday, the girl was still said to be in the hospital, and we’re told was just visited by members of North Miami PD.

