MIAMI (WSVN) - It was an emotional day in the trial of a man accused in a 2019 shooting along the Rickenbacker Causeway that left a bicyclist dead, as video of an altercation that led to the incident was shown in court.

7News cameras captured Kadel Piedrahita as he entered the courtroom, once again with a sling around his arm, for the third day of his murder trial on Tuesday.

The suspect, 46, is accused of shooting and killing Alexis Palencia on the causeway on Aug. 14, 2019.

The jury on Tuesday got to see video of that deadly day from the perspective of a GoPro camera worn by one of the cyclists there at the time of the incident.

Cesar Sosa testified about the tense footage. Cameras captured the witness looking at the video as it was screened in court.

The video depicts a struggle before the shooting that, police said, killed Palencia. The victim was 48.

“Now, Mr. Sosa, we hear someone sat, ‘shoot,'” a defense attorney asked Sosa.

“Yes,” said Sosa through a translator.

“And that’s not Mr. Piedrahita saying ‘shoot,'” said the attorney.

“What you hear there is that Palencia says ‘shoot,'” said Sosa.

“That’s right. It’s Mr. Palencia that says ‘shoot,'” said the attorney.

Piedrahita’s lawyers have been arguing that the defendant shot in self-defense.

As Sosa took the stand, the defense argued that he pushed Piedrahita. Sosa responded that the was trying to stop he fight.

“Mr. Sosa you testified on direct examination that you never hit Mr. Piedrahita,” said an attorney.

“No,” said Sosa.

“You never pushed him?” said the attorney.

“Yes, with my right hand,” said Sosa.

“OK, so you did touch Mr. Kadel Piedrahita, right?” said the attorney.

“Yes,” said Sosa.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors argue this was an attack that was thought out before the fact, adding that Palencia was unarmed.

Court has since wrapped up for the day. The trial is expected to resume at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

