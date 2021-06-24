Skip to content
WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports | Fort Lauderdale
News
Local
Miami-Dade
Broward
Florida
Trending
US & World
Politics
Help Me Howard
Hope and Healing
Investigations
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Video Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Forecast Models
Forecast Cone
Hurricane Tips
7Weather App
Hurricane Tracker App
Sports
All Sports
Miami Dolphins
Miami Heat
Miami Marlins
Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Entertainment
Entertainment
Belkys’ Bite Blog
Bite with Belkys
Deco Drive
Shireen’s Favorite Things
…
Employment Opportunities
TV Listings
7News Team
Watch 7News Live
Links Mentioned On Air
Live
°
Search
Video: Latest briefing from officials
By
Steven Cejas
June 24, 2021
Share
Related
Video: Latest briefing from officials
Crews extinguish fire at scene of Surfside condo collapse
Miami Heat steps up to help victims, first responders of Surfside partial building collapse
Video: Miami-Dade Mayor: “it’s really heartbreaking”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue speak about search and rescue efforts
Video: Latest briefing from officials
Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox
Email address
Submit
Trending
1 dead, 35 rescued and 99 unaccounted for after partial condo collapse in Surfside
Loved ones share photos of those missing in Surfside condo collapse
‘He’s a guardian angel’: Crews pull young boy from rubble of partial condo collapse in Surfside
DeSantis declares state of emergency in Miami-Dade County after condo collapse
Biden promises to send federal aid in response to partial collapse of Surfside condo building
More Trending Stories