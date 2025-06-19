FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - There is a new view of a gas explosion that shook a Florida City strip mall last month.

Surveillance video shared with 7News captures the Rainbow smoke shop and an additional store exploding on May 24. Glass from windows and doors shatter as a ladder falls on the floor.

The smoke shop was destroyed, and several neighboring businesses were damaged.

Ten people were rushed to the hospital as a result of the blast.

The store owners are now suing the gas company, blaming them for the explosion.

