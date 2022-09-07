SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video footage showed the boat involved in the deadly boat wreck Sunday night in which a teenager tragically lost her life.

A 29-foot boat with 14 people on board struck a channel marker while traveling in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County.

Those people were said to have been out on the boat celebrating a birthday.

The person operating the boat was identified as 51-year-old George Ignacio Piño.

17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, died as a result of her injuries.

