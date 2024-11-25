NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video captured the moments when a woman brandished a gun during a drive-thru dispute with strangers in Northwest Miami-Dade. Following the altercation, the woman accidentally shot her 15-year-old daughter.

The shooting took place on Friday night after 32-year-old Melissa Valbrum pointed a gun at a group of people during an altercation at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 92nd Street.

A video posted to social media showed the moments before the police said a bullet from that gun hit Valbrum’s own daughter.

Valbrum can be seen tapping the gun on the car window and waving the gun around during the dispute with the people inside the car.

“I’mma bust at you real [expletive] quick,” said Valbrum to the people in the car.

According to the police report, the teen and her mom were at the fast food restaurant when the mom, Valbrum, accused a woman of pointing at her, leading to an argument.

Police said Valbrum followed the woman and two other people to their Lyft ride and the situation escalated.

“Excuse me, go, go,” said one of the passengers to Valbrum.

As the car drove away, a single shot was fired, which hit the teenage girl in the shoulder.

After Valbrum was arrested, she told officers that, “She had a firearm on her waistband and it accidentally fell, causing the firearm to discharge and strike her daughter.”

Her 15-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital and was listed as stable.

Valbrum appeared before a judge during the weekend and has since bonded out of jail.

“You are arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Battery incompatible negligence,” said 11th Circuit Court Judge Dawn V. Denaro.

The judge ordered Valbrum to stay away from all the victims, including her daughter and not to have any contact with them as part of her bond.

7News reached out to Valbrum for an interview but said she would give our contact information to her attorney.

