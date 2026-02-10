MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video obtained exclusively by 7News captured the moment a reckless dirt bike ride ended in a dramatic takedown on South Beach.

Police body camera and surveillance footage show a Miami Beach police officer taking down a dirt biker trying to get away on the sidewalk on Nov. 15.

According to the arrest report, seconds before the event got out of control, Miami Beach officers observed a group of approximately 20 dirt bikes.

Other officers began monitoring through Miami Beach city cameras.

The cameras above Ocean Drive captured the bikers “riding on the sidewalk, bicycle path, and going in and out of traffic, endangering other motorists and pedestrians,” according to the arrest report.

Police bodycam shows an officer arriving on scene, bailing from his cruiser, and attempting to catch the suspect on the sidewalk who was trying to restart his bike.

The officer took down the man in the center of Miami Beach’s entertainment district, with parents and children present near the scene.

7News has previously covered mobile mass gatherings and arrests of dirt bike and ATV riders for years.

As for the incident in November, no one was injured.

But Miami Beach officers did arrest 35-year-old Cedric Riles.

“Do you have your ID on you or not?” asked an officer.

“I work for the courthouse,” said Riles.

“Oh no! Oh! Bro!” said an officer.

As officers detained Riles, cameras show witnesses clapping in relief.

Riles was arrested for fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, and traffic offenses. He has an open and pending criminal case.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.