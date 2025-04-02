SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the moment a man went on the attack with a sharp object against a cat.

The homeowner, Tiffany Nuñez, said her neighbor committed the cruel act randomly.

“My cat was just sleeping in her little house. He came over and knocked on it and he woke her up and she ran out and he tried to hit her,” she said.

Video captures a man walking up to the little house on the porch of a home near Southwest 154th Place and 98th Terrace.

He tapped it with what appears to be a box cutter. The cat comes out — only to be whacked with the object — sending the cat running.

“He has always told me he doesn’t like cats, however, I have tried my best to keep my cats away from his property. I’ve bought him different kinds of repellants and stuff,” said Nuñez.

She said she was at work at the time of the attack and the cat was outside of the home because Nuñez said they don’t like being in the house.

Nuñez added she is relieved the cat wasn’t hurt. The cats generally stay on her property, only occasionally wandering off.

“They’re the world to me. I take them to the vet, I feed them, I pet them, I give them love every day, so, they’re just like if they were inside pets,” she said.

Now she’s worried other stray cats or animals aren’t safe from the neighbor.

“Honestly, I don’t feel safe anymore, not just for me or my pets, but in general. There’s like a million strays in this area and he could not only hurt a stray animal, a cat, a raccoon, a dog, he could also hurt a person if he was willing to do that,” said Nuñez.

She has reported the incident to the police.

