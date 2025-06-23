MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captures a hair-raising attack at a parking lot in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police released video of the assault showing suspect Katrina Grant pulling up next to another woman at the parking lot of a hotel, Friday.

The suspect was seen grabbing the victim’s hair through the car window and briefly dragging her alongside the road.

Detectives said the victim was also pepper-sprayed by Grant.

On social media, officials said the motive appears to have something to do with a boyfriend.

Grant was arrested in connection to the crime and charged with battery.

