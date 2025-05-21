SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large crocodile was spotted hanging out at a South Florida marina, but locals say he’s a familiar face.

Video, posted to social media, captured Fred the Crocodile, as the locals affectionately call him, sunbathing near a bench at Black Point Park and Marina in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

“There’s Fred, all about 16 to 18 feet of him, thousand pound, crazy, beautiful crocodile, sitting there catching some sun, with about five cops around him,” said Lee Dorfman, who spotted the crocodile.

Many people who traverse the area say he’s a regular near the Black Point Ocean Grill.

“He’s kind of elusive but you know when he’s here,” said Black Point Ocean Grill Manager Christian Ruiz.

Ruiz said many people ask about Fred and are always looking at the marina to see if they spot him.

“If anything, we should have him on payroll for everybody that comes out here to see him and stuff,” he said.

7News obtained additional video of Fred chilling in the same area earlier this month.

“He rules the channel and harbor. He likes to come in after the fishermen get their catch and they have the cleaning table over there and he has been taught to go there after they catch their fish and he eats the scraps and he loves it,” said Lee Dorfman.

Dorfman said the crocodile’s presence makes him a little nervous

“Initially when he was on board there, he would’ve been very dangerous, really dangerous,” he said.

While others said they were fine with coming face-to-face with Fred.

“For the most part, no, because it’s not like he really bothers anybody,” said Ruiz.

Either way, it’s pretty obvious the people in the area have seen this massive crocodile before and hope to see him again.

“Fred is the greatest, I love him. I love nature so he is one of the dinosaurs, absolutely. We all know Fred’s there and we are careful,” said Dorfman.

7News reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for guidance on what to do if a crocodile is found on a popular walking path.

As of 10 p.m., they had not responded to the request for comment.

