MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the chaotic events that took place on the streets of Miami Beach, which ended with two young tourists killed and the driver behind bars.

The video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the speeding car with its headlights off moments before the hit-and-run horror on the night of March 18.

According to Miami Beach Police, the driver fatally struck the two tourists who were crossing the street.

But his wild ride didn’t end with the fatalities. Police said city cameras captured 42-year-old Adan Negron-Morris zooming in and out of lanes, nearly hitting other vehicles and speeding on the eastbound lanes of North Beach streets.

Negron-Morris’ first crash of the night happened in the area of Bay Drive and 71st Street. Officers responded to that crash, but Negron-Morris was nowhere to be found as he had driven away.

Cameras caught Negron-Morris heading northbound as he aimed toward 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. That’s where the two college students, 22-year-old Sarisa Kongduang and 24-year-old Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya, stood at the intersection.

As they crossed the street, police said Negron-Morris struck them with his vehicle.

The awful incident was witnessed by bystanders on the busy street, and calls began pouring into 911.

“They were hit by a car. Two people on the floor,” said a caller.

“They got run over. The cops are here! The cops are here!” said another caller.

“Oh, my God! There has been an accident!” said a third caller.

“There’s a car. There’s like a car at the end of the road. It’s pretty banged up,” said a fourth caller.

Both victims were from Thailand. One of them attended Indiana University. The other had recently graduated.

Following the incident, paramedics rushed them to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

“It was bad. They were unconscious. I was praying for them the whole time,” said a bystander to police.

As officers began their investigation, witnesses directed them into a nearby Walgreens where they said the hit-and-run driver had gone after he ditched his crumpled car.

“Inside Walgreens?” asked the officer.

“He’s there. I don’t know if he was driving,” said the witness.

Negron-Morris was quickly confronted by responding officers and handcuffed.

According to a police report, during questioning, the suspect told officers he intended to take his own life by crashing the vehicle.

“The voice coming on, coming on,” he told officers.

The arrest form stated he told detectives he had schizophrenia, and while driving, he was “closing his eyes, pressing the accelerator.”

Ultimately, he allegedly took the lives of others instead.

The suspect remains behind bars on a list of charges as of late Thursday night. He is due back in court later this month.

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