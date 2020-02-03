Video appears to show Miami-Dade Schools cop threatening to shoot North Miami students

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Schools Police officer is under investigation after students at North Miami Senior High School claimed she threatened to shoot them.

Students said the officer also hurled a string of f-bombs and other coarse language at them on Friday afternoon.

Cellphone video showed the officer appearing to make an arrest after, witnesses said, a couple of fights broke out near campus.

Edwaniq Adams, a senior at the school, said she witnessed the entire ordeal.

“That’s when the officer said, ‘I will shoot you all if y’all don’t get back,” she said.

The video shows a group of teens outside the public library next to the school.

There are two officers seen in the video, but it’s the female officer who took the lead.

In addition to profanity during the confrontation, the recording picked up the law enforcer saying, “Get the [expletive] away before I shoot all ya’ ass.”

“She said she was gonna shoot all of us,” someone is heard saying in the video.

“I heard her saying, ‘All y’all get back before I shoot y’all,'” said Adams.

Adams wasn’t the only student who said they heard the officer’s apparent threat.

“Cursing at the kids, talking about, oh, they better back up before she shoots them,” said student Tyler Colby.

“I like police officers, but what she just did, I did not like that,” said sophomore Johana Adolphe.

“She had her hand on her gun, and I just called my mom and said to come pick me up, because I couldn’t stay over here,” said student Staford Poulerd.

Video of the incident has since made the rounds on social media. Students who have either seen the clip and those who witnessed it first-hand said they want the officer punished.

“I feel like she should get suspended,” said Adams. “We need more officers that will protect the kids and not threaten the kids and make them feel unsafe.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez-Diego released a statement that read, “The behavior portrayed in this video is inappropriate for any person associated with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.