SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is speaking out after a United States Postal Service worker was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in checks from their apartment building.

Authorities say 31-year-old Jay’ven Christian Jolly used his position as a USPS worker to steal several money orders from a drop box at an apartment complex near the 7500 block of Southwest 59th Court in South Miami.

7News cameras captured the moment South Miami Police brought Jolly to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Mauricio Velez, one of Jolly’s alleged victims, was pleased to hear about his arrest.

“I’m glad they caught him, and now I want to move on to the next step and try to figure out what the USPS can do for us,” said Velez.

Residents at the complex used a drop box to leave rent checks. Authorities say Jolly knew about that drop box.

“There’s a drop box the rental property group has there, it is attached to the USPS mailbox so they have access to it,” said Velez.

Velez told 7News he suspected something was wrong after he dropped off his mother’s rent check at the drop box.

“I knew something was up when the rental property group said rent was late. Sure enough, we see that the check was processed and the perpetrator was, you know, his name was written clearly on the check,” said Velez. “There was enough room there, unfortunately, for him to write his name.”

According to authorities, Jolly took those checks and cashed them at an ATM at a Navy Federal Credit Union in North Miami Beach, depositing the cash into his own account.

Surveillance footage from the credit union captured Jolly allegedly depositing one of those checks at the ATM on Jan. 3.

“Two different times, you see the offender going up to the ATM, inserting the money orders through the ATM deposit and cashing it directly to his account,” said South Miami Police Detective Jackie Del Sol.

Jolly faces a slew of federal charges, including grand theft, forgery, and fraud.

Authorities say Jolly stole around $6,000 in checks and are now working with the USPS Office of the Inspector General. They believe there were others involved in the scheme with Jolly.

“He did not work alone. There is other multiple people he was working with,” said Del Sol.

If you believe you were a victim of this crime, reach out to South Miami Police at 305-663-6301.

