COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are filing a lawsuit against a Miami Beach high-rise apartment complex after, they say, upper management and security failed them during an armed robbery and home invasion last month.

According to the arrest report, 31-year-old Brian Lopez took advantage of the lack of security measures in place at the Flamingo Towers in Miami Beach to reach the ninth floor, where Jacob Kirsten and Kylee Holland reside. Upon contact, he brandished a firearm at Holland as she attempted to take out her trash, demanding she bring him to her condominium. Once inside, he demanded the other residents, Jacob Kirsten and Gary Burns, get on the ground, pistol-whipping the former when he refused, according to officials.

Lopez then proceeded to rob their personal belongings and force them to transfer money via Zelle.

Miami Beach responded to the scene, eventually locating the suspect and taking him into custody.

“Since that night, I’ve been struggling with anxiety and a constant fear I never thought I would have,” said Kylee. “The trauma of what happened follows us every day.”

Attorneys say the attack, however, was foreseeable and preventable. Despite the facility advertising robust security measures, including facial recognition systems and fingerprintscanners, Lopez was able to access the property and lurk in the residential floors of the North Tower while armed and visibly deranged.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County against Flamingo, the building’s security company, the assailant, and the building’s parent company, with damages exceeding $12 million.

Each victim spoke at a press conference held on the first floor of Leesfield and Partners Law Offices at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The perpetrator of this event managed to make it through various secured points throughout this building and commit this heinous act without any resistance from security, personnel, or any of the security features,” said attorney Bernardo Pimentel. “Nothing was tipped off. This man could have been in that building for hours for all we know. Unless this situation would have happened, he may have gotten away.”

7News has since reached out to Flamingo Point for comment. Although they have given a response, they released a statement following the initial incident, calling the attack a security incident and urging residents to lock their doors.

Lopez remains in custody and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.