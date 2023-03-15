WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of the six people who lost their lives when a pedestrian bridge near Florida International University’s West Miami-Dade campus collapsed on top of oncoming traffic came together to mark the five-year anniversary of the tragedy.

7News cameras captured loved ones standing in front of a bronze memorial on the Modesto A. Maidique Campus as they took part in a somber ceremony, Wednesday afternoon.

“Today is a very sad moment for us,” said Rolando Duran.

The pedestrian bridge was under construction when it fell onto Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018.

Rolando and his wife Gina lost their daughter, FIU student Alexa Duran, in the collapse.

“Right now she would have been 24 years old,” said Gina. “We miss her so much.”

The Durans and other loved ones honored the victims next to a bronze statue of Alexa standing in front of doves.

The statue is surrounded by five pillars, which represent the other victims: Alberto Arias, Navarro Brown, Brandon Brownfield, Rolando Fraga Hernandez and Oswald Gonzalez. A plaque located near the statue commemorates their lives.

“It does not hurt as much as five years ago, but it still hurts,” said Rolando. “We’re still in the recovery process. I don’t know if this will ever go away, so every year that we can, we will come over here and remember her and the other victims of the tragedy.”

With news of construction of another bridge underway, the Durans hope more care will be taken to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.

“We want to make sure, when they’re doing it, and they put the bridge back again, make sure the street is closed until it’s finished.

FIU President Dr. Kenneth Jessell is trying to ease loved ones’ worries. He said the safety of FIU students, employees and passers-by will be the top priority.

“Anytime work on the bridge is going to be undertaken that would impact the road, the road is going to be closed,” he said. “Currently, the schedule is to close the road around 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every day, and that’s when the construction of the bridge components will be undertaken.”

The Florida Department of Transportation will take the lead on the construction of the new bridge with assistance from FIU. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

